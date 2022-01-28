West Brom defender Zak Delaney will spend the rest of the season with Bath City, as announced by their official club website.

West Brom have given him the green light to extend his stay in non-league.

Delaney, 20, joined the National League South side in October and has since made 15 appearances in all competitions.

The Baggies have now let him remain there until the summer to carry on getting experience under his belt.

West Brom story so far

The Ireland-born youngster has risen up through the academy ranks at the Hawthorns and has been a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels over the past few years.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Valerien Ismael’s side but was on the bench earlier this season in a Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal.

Delaney initially broke into their Under-18s a few years ago and has since become a key player for the Under-23s. He has continued to train with the development squad on the side of his loan at Bath.

Temporary home

Bath are currently 16th in the league table and he provides them with some useful competition and depth in defence.

Delaney isn’t the only West Brom player who is out on loan at the moment with Josh Griffiths at Lincoln City, Romaine Sawyers at Stoke City and Callum Morton at Peterborough United.

The Baggies will hope that he returns to the club full of confidence at the end of the season before deciding what to do with him next.