Sheffield United will make a decision on Daniel Jebbison’s future at Burton Albion ‘this weekend’, claims a report from The Star.

Jebbison, 18, joined Burton Albion on loan at the start of the season.

The Canadian-born striker made his Premier League debut for Sheffield United last season, scoring in Blades’ 1-0 win over Everton towards the end of the campaign.

But then manager Slavisa Jokanovic decided to loan Jebbison out for the 2021/22 season, and he joined League One side Burton Albion.

He’s since scored seven goals in 19 league appearances for the club.

But The Star now claim that Sheffield United will make a decision on Jebbison’s immediate future this weekend, weighing up whether or not they want to recall the youngster.

Blades have a recall clause which means they can bring him back from Burton Albion at any time.

To recall or not to recall?

Despite an ageing squad at Bramall Lane, Paul Heckingbottom has a handful of talented youngsters at his disposal.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye have prevailed in attack this season, and Jebbison is another promising forward on the Blades’ books.

But the debate here is whether or he’s making better progression at Burton Albion than he would back at Sheffield United.

He’s playing regular football with Burton. League One is a good level for a youngster to learn his trade and Jebbison’s scoring goals too, which will do his confidence a world of good.

Should he return to Sheffield United then he’ll surely be low in the attacking pecking order, with names like Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie all ahead of him.

It’s a difficult decision for Heckingbottom and his side to make, but staying on loan at Burton Albion for the remainder of the season looks like it might be the best option for Jebbison.