Barnsley are not pursuing a move for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are not interested in luring the League One attacker to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Stockton, 27, has been on fire during the first-half of this season and has scored 20 goals in all competitions.

That form has seen him linked with a winter departure from the Shrimps but the Barnsley Chronicle have poured cold water on the chances of a move to Oakwell for him.

Barnsley situation

Barnsley are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One unless they can start hitting some form.

Poya Asbaghi’s side are hoping to bring in some signings before the end of the month to try and salvage their season.

The Tykes are currently bottom of the Championship table after just two wins in the league this term and are eight points from safety.

No Stockton move

Morecambe will be desperate to keep hold of their key man before the window slams shut on Monday evening.

The Liverpudlian attacker played a key role in their promotion from League Two in the last campaign and has adapted to the step up a division with ease.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Stephen Robinson’s side will be wary of the fact he could leave for nothing at the end of June but won’t want to derail their push for survival by selling him over the next few days.