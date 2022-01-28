Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is still on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist this month, according to Sky Sports (live blog, 27/01/22, 16:25).

Middlesbrough loaned Spence to Championship rivals Nottingham Forest in the summer and he has excelled boss Steve Cooper.

He has been a standout performer for the tricky trees so far this term and has generated interest from the Premier League.

Tottenham were previously linked to the 21-year-old under previous boss Jose Mourinho, but have reignited their interest under Antonio Conte.

However, the likes of Southampton, Brentford, and Arsenal are also keen, as are sides in Italy with Mourinho’s new club Roma and Inter Milan all monitoring the right-back’s progress.

Spurs now looked to have missed out on former Middlesbrough man Adama Traore and so will be looking to turn their attention elsewhere. The report states that they do remain interested in Spence, but a sticking point is that he will not be able to join a new club until the summer.

Although he could sign this month, as he has played for two sides already this season he would have to be loaned back to either Middlesbrough or Nottingham Forest.

Boro set their asking price for Spence at £12 million and would not get in anyone’s way if their valuation was met.

He would likely be down the pecking order behind Isaiah Jones at right wing-back with the youngster impressing in Chris Wilder’s preferred 3-5-2 system, whilst they do have Anfernee Dijskteel and Lee Peltier as back-up for Jones whilst Spence is out on loan at Forest.