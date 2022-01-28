Crewe Alexandra are poised to sign Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu on loan, according to a report by Football Insider.

Crewe Alexandra have agreed a deal to land the right-back on loan on a deal until the end of the season.

Alebiosu, 20, is being given the green light to leave the Gunners before the end of the transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

Football Insider claim the Railwaymen have seen off competition from other clubs to land his signature this month.

Who is Alebiosu?

Alebiosu has risen up through the academy at Arsenal and has been a regular for the London club at various youth levels over recent seasons.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side but was on the bench in their last Premier League game against Burnley.

The full-back has been a key player for their Under-23s during the first-half of this campaign but is now set to be loaned out for the first time in his career to get some senior game time.

Where will he fit in at Crewe?

Crewe have needed a new right-back following Kane Ramsey’s return to parent club Southampton earlier this month.

Alebiosu will fill that void in David Artell’s ranks and they will be hoping he can adapt quickly to life in League One.

The Cheshire side are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and are currently six points from safety.

They are back in action tomorrow at home to promotion chasing Rotherham United.