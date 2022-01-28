Sunderland manager Lee Johnson says ‘talks have been going on in the background’ regarding a potential deal for Jermain Defoe, reports Chronicle journalist James Hunter.

Defoe, 39, is a free agent after leaving Rangers earlier this month.

The former England striker was immediately linked with a return to Sunderland where he scored 37 goals in 93 appearances between 2014 and 2017.

It was then claimed that Johnson had reservations about signing Defoe, with concerns about his role in the side and also his match fitness.

Now though, Chronicle journalist Hunter has revealed the latest on Sunderland’s ongoing talks with Defoe:

Lee Johnson on Defoe: Talks have been going on in the background, but there's no update. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 28, 2022

After leaving Sunderland in 2017, Defoe would go on to spend tow seasons with Bournemouth before sealing a move to Rangers.

In three-and-a-half seasons at Ibrox he made 54 league appearances and scored an impressive 25 goals.

Defoe showed no signs of slowing down at Rangers but at 39 years old, he remains a gamble for any club in the English Football League.

Do Sunderland really need Defoe?

Sunderland could do with another striker to back up Ross Stewart, but whether or not they need Defoe is another question.

He was a favourite during his time on Wearside previously and he’s proved himself to be a model pro, all the way up to his 40th birthday.

But Sunderland are a side that play a lot of fast-paced, attacking football and they’re vying to be in the Championship next season.

Whilst it would be a fitting move for Defoe to return to Sunderland, there’s surely better and more youthful options on the market.

But Monday’s transfer deadline is quickly approaching, and Defoe could yet be the only option should Sunderland want to bolster their front-line.