Birmingham City could make a couple of keen additions before the transfer window slams shut on Monday, with Lyle Taylor and Siriki Dembele linked.

Lee Bowyer could reunite with a former Charlton Athletic favourite in Taylor this month.

The striker has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest and has been linked with a loan move to St Andrew’s, whilst Blues are being linked with a surprising, but exciting move for Peterborough United ace Dembele.

So what would Birmingham City’s starting XI look like with Taylor and Dembele?

Bowyer has chopped and changed his formations throughout this season. He’s experimented with back fives and fours, three attackers and just the one target man, so it’s difficult to say where Taylor and Dembele could fit into a Blues starting XI.

But with these potential new arrivals, Bowyer may consider changing up his formation yet again as to accommodate both.

With Scott Hogan having arguably been Birmingham City’s best player this season, expect Bower to put Taylor alongside him in a forward two or three, with Taylor down the middle and Hogan on either side.

Behind that, Birmingham look more of a unit when they play a back four like they have in their previous two outings – a win over Barnsley and a draw v Peterborough United.

A 4-3-3 set up then could be the best outlet for Birmingham City, with Dembele in the attacking three alongside Taylor and Hogan.

Blues now have Onel Hernandez who’s proved a shrewd addition so far, and so Bowyer could either rotate him and Dembele in that attacking three, or drop either one into the midfield three.

Either way, the potential additions of Taylor and Dembele would certainly give Bowyer some much-needed depth and options in attack, and it could help him settle on his best formation with Blues still loitering in the bottom half of the Championship table.