Middlesbrough take on Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into the game in eighth position after they lost just their second game under Chris Wilder on Monday night.

The 1-0 defeat to Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn was their worst performance their new manager and their first loss since November.

They will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Coventry on Saturday and a victory could take them up to fifth in the table above Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and West Brom, if other results go in their favour.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are expected to ring the changes for tomorrow’s game. Chris Wilder was unhappy with his side against Blackburn and advised that no player was safe in the starting eleven.

He has not often changed things around since he took over, so it will be interesting to see what he opts for against Coventry.

In terms of injuries Boro have no new concerns. Darnell Fisher, Marcus Browne, and Sammy Ameobi are long-term absentees, whilst Marc Bola is also still on the treatment table.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Dael Fry

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Paddy McNair

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Martin Payero

ST – Andraz Sporar

ST – Duncan Watmore

We expect to see three changes from the side that lost last time out. Sol Bamba will come in at the back with Paddy McNair moving into midfield in place of Jonny Howson.

Marcus Tavernier has become a scapegoat in recent weeks and so could be rested in place of Martin Payero, whilst Duncan Watmore will likely replace Aaron Connolly up top.