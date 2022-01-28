Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham could make a last minute move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this month, reports Mirror.

Johnstone, 28, has missed West Brom’s last four fixtures in all competitions.

After being sent off v Cardiff City earlier the month, Johnstone served his suspension but was left out last time out v Preston North End.

Manager Valerien Ismael claimed that it’s because of an ‘internal issue’ suggesting that Johnstone has fallen out with the Frenchman.

West Brom lost 2-0 at home to Preston in midweek, piling the pressure on Ismael whose side sit in 5th place of the Championship table.

Now though, Mirror (28.01.21, pg. 58) report that Johnstone has indeed been exiled by Ismael, and that any of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham could make a late move for the England goalkeeper before the end of this month.

Johnstone’s West Brom nightmare coming to an end?

Johnstone wanted out in the summer. He was linked with a host of Premier League teams but West Brom played hardball, and kept Johnstone at the club.

He’s out of contract in the summer and has refused to pen a new deal. That’s coincided with Ismael’s downfall at the club and now it’s boiled over, and Johnstone has found himself exiled and quickly falling out of contention for this year’s World Cup.

But he could yet be handed a Premier League lifeline. Southampton, Spurs and West Ham have all been linked with Johnstone throughout this season, though it’s West Ham who’ve continuously been linked the most.

David Moyes wants a new, long-term goalkeeper in place and Johnstone could easily fill that void.

The question is whether or not West Brom will let him leave before Monday’s deadline.