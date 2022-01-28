Millwall host West Brom in the Championship this weekend, with both sides having endured tough spells of form in the league of late.

West Brom sit in 5th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend and Millwall in 15th.

The Baggies lost 2-0 at home to Preston North End in midweek and have now won just one of their last six in the league, whilst the Lions have lost their last four fixtures in all competitions.

It’s a huge game for either side and a defeat for either manager could land them in hot water.

Having his say on the clash though, Sky Sports presenter David Prutton made this prediction:

“Three defeats in a row now for Millwall. It is starting to feel like another season of mid-table for them unless they start putting a real run together.

“West Brom thought they might have been back in business at the weekend after they rallied late to beat Peterborough. But the result against Preston shows there is still a lot not going quite right under Valerien Ismael. I think it could be another damaging defeat for his side at The Den as well.”

Both West Brom and Millwall would’ve expected to further up the Championship table than they are right now.

West Brom appointed Valerien Ismael in the summer, brought in some keen signings like Alex Mowatt and began the season in a strong vein of form.

But the Baggies have since dropped out of title contention and with an injury to their new arrival Daryl Dike, it looks like they could be in for a tough second half of the campaign.

Millwall meanwhile, they entered into this campaign under Gary Rowett his third season at the helm.

He’s done a fine job so far but this season has been difficult. He’s not really had any funds to work with, and it’s made for a tough season so far with goals proving hard to come by.

It’s hard to see either side getting a win when they meet this weekend. Prutton predicts a Millwall win however, and that seems more likely than a West Brom win at the moment.