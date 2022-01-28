Middlesbrough host Coventry City at the Riverside tomorrow afternoon and Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say in his weekly predictions column.

Middlesbrough lost for just the second time under Chris Wilder on Monday night at the hands of Blackburn Rovers. The result meant Boro couldn’t capitalise and make the jump into the division’s top six.

However, a win over Coventry City on Saturday could see them go to as high as fifth if other results go their way.

The Sky Blues are just two points below Boro in the table in ninth and will leapfrog their weekend opponents if they come away with all three points.

Mark Robins’ side come into the game having won just two of their last nine league games, but both of those victories have come in their last three outings against Peterborough and Stoke respectively.

Their mixed run of form may have been in Chris Prutton’s thinking when making his prediction for this weekend’s clash.

He thinks Middlesbrough will bounce back and get three points tomorrow with a 2-1 win.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough put in their worst performance under Wilder away at Blackburn earlier this week and will no doubt want to rectify this against Coventry.

They don’t have any new injury concerns or suspensions to contend with, but Wilder will likely shake things up with his team selection.

Coventry are hit and miss and could have affected Prutton’s prediction somewhat. But with both sides eyeing a place in the top six come the end of the season, this game will certainly be one to watch.