Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle are interested in Swansea City’s Yan Dhanda, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 27.01.21, 18.33).

The attacking midfielder is attracting plenty of interest between now and the end of the transfer window.

Dhanda, 23, has fallen down the pecking order with the Swans under Russell Martin this term.

Sky Sports also claim MLS club DC United are keen, along with other League One sides Crewe Alexandra and Burton Albion.

Swansea spell

Swansea swooped to sign the former England youth international from Liverpool in 2018 under Graham Potter.

He made a dream start to life with the Welsh side and scored on his debut away at Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Dhanda has since gone on to play 62 times for the club in all competitions and has chipped in with five goals.

However, his game time has significantly dried up this term and he has made just six appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the Swans, he spent time in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before Liverpool came calling as a youngster.

He had five years at Anfield and was a regular for the Reds at various youth levels before they let him leave for the Championship.

Decision to make

Dhanda has a big decision to make on his future over the next couple of days.

He needs to decide whether he wants a fresh start in America with DC United or wants to stay and prove a point in the Football League.

The likes of Plymouth, Bolton, Crewe and Burton are in the frame and will be waiting to see what he chooses to do.