Swansea City manager Russell Martin says there’s ‘been a discussion or two’ about Jamie Paterson’s future, but revealed that the Swans are yet to receive any official bids for the attacker.

Paterson, 30, started the season in blistering form for Swansea City.

The former Bristol City man signed on a free last summer and has since scored eight goals in 22 Championship appearances this season.

But Paterson has now missed the last three games. It’s been reported that Paterson has fallen out with the club over his contract situation, with Paterson saying he’s not in the ‘right frame of mind’ to be playing.

Plenty of clubs have since been linked with Paterson, one of those being QPR who are said to be stepping up their pursuit of the Swans man after giving up on their pursuit of Derby County’s Tom Lawrence.

But Swans boss Martin has recently told WalesOnline:

“As far as I know, no. There’s been a discussion or two.

“A few clubs chancing their arm to see if he’s available for no money or very little money, which isn’t the case because of how well he’s done here and he’s on an 18-month contract now.

“To this point, there’s absolutely been nothing.”

The same report from WalesOnline reveals that the Swans would accept a bid between £750,000 and £1million for Paterson, who’s now contracted to the club until 2023 after a one-year option was triggered.

So are QPR ‘chancing their arm’?

Potentially. QPR we know are a shrewd business team these days and director of football Les Ferdinand previously revealed in a fans forum that the R’s wouldn’t be spending any money this month, instead focusing on loans and free transfers.

So it would be unsurprising if QPR are one of those teams to have enquired about a very cut-price deal for Paterson, but it remains to be confirmed whether they have or not.

He’d certainly be a good addition to the squad and playing in a Mark Warburton side that loves to get forward, Paterson could really prevail.

Up next for the R’s is a home game v Reading this weekend.