Crewe Alexandra have emerged as the most likely destination for QPR’s Conor Masterson, as detailed in a report by West London Sport.

Crewe Alexandra are keen to lure the defender to Cheshire before the end of the transfer window.

Masterson, 22, is poised to be loaned out by the R’s again to get some more experience under his belt.

West London Sport say Fleetwood Town are also keen but Sheffield Wednesday may be out of the race after signing Harlee Dean from Birmingham City.

QPR situation

Masterson finds himself down the pecking order at QPR right now and still has another year left on his contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

He joined the London club in 2019 from Liverpool and has since made 20 appearances for them in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was loaned out to Swindon Town last season to get some game time before spending the first-half of this campaign with Cambridge United.

He was a hit with the U’s and played 21 times to help them get to grips with life in League One under Mark Bonner.

Where now?

Crewe let Donervan Daniels leave the club recently for League Two outfit Walsall which leaves a vacancy to fill in the centre of defence.

The Railwaymen are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and need to tighten up their backline.

David Artell’s side 22nd in the league and are six points from safety. Luring Masterson to the club would be a useful addition but they might need to bat away competition from Fleetwood first.