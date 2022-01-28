Nottingham Forest’s Joao Carvalho is close to sealing a departure, reports Paul Taylor.

Nottingham Forest are letting the attacking midfielder head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window.

Carvalho, 24, is set to link up with Greek giants Olympiacos.

The Athletic reporter Taylor suggests the deal will be sealed in the ‘not too distant future’ and has tweeted:

#NFFC getting some sensible January business done, trimming squad as well as adding to it.

Lyle Taylor’s loan move to Birmingham is confirmed.

Expect Joao Carvalho’s switch to Olympiacos will be sealed in the not too distant future.

Feels like a good window already for Forest. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 27, 2022

Nottingham Forest situation

Nottingham Forest swooped to sign the former Portugal youth international in 2018 but he has struggled to make an impact since making the move to England.

He has made 78 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals.

Carvalho spent last season on loan at Almeria in the Spanish second tier before heading back to the City Ground last summer.

He has since played a handful of times in the league during the first-half of this season but is now on his way out.

Prior to his move to Forest, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at Benfica after rising up through their impressive academy.

Suits all parties

Carvalho exit suits all parties involved in the deal. Getting him off the wage bill is a sensible decision for the Reds and condenses Steve Cooper’s squad size which is useful going into the second-half of the season.

It is a shame his time at the club hasn’t quite gone to plan but a move to Olympiacos will potentially enable him to play in Europe down the line.