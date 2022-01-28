Everton striker Cenk Tosun has turned down a move to Hull City, reports Gokmen Ozcan.

Hull City have made an offer for the Turkey international but he doesn’t want to leave his current club.

Tosun, 30, sees his deal at Goodison Park expire at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

The Tigers have been keen to lure him to the Championship in this transfer window but he wants to see out his contract, according to journalist Ozcan who has tweeted:

Şota Arveladze, Hull City'ye hayırlı olsun. Türkiye'den ilk transferi Allahyar Sayyadmanesh oldu. Hull City, Cenk Tosun'a da transfer teklifinde bulundu. Ancak A Milli golcü kabul etmedi. Cenk, Everton'daki sözleşmesini tamamlamayı planlıyor. pic.twitter.com/xLsNHvF3GH — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) January 27, 2022

Current situation

Tosun is way down the pecking order at Everton and has made only two appearances in all competitions, one of which came against Hull in the FA Cup earlier this month.

He joined the Merseyside club in 2018 and has since scored 11 goals in 59 games for the Toffees.

The attacker has also been loaned out to Crystal Palace and Besiktas over recent seasons to get some game time under his belt.

Prior to his move to England, he played for the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Gaziantepspor.

No Hull move

Hull made their first signing of the transfer window yesterday by luring Regan Slater to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis from Sheffield United.

Shota Arveladze’s side will be looking to bolster their ranks before the end of the window on Monday with attacking reinforcements said to be high up on their agenda.

However, it appears Tosun isn’t interested in dropping into the Championship and the Tigers will have to look elsewhere for signings.