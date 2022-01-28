West Brom are set to sign Reading striker Andy Carroll, reports John Percy.

West Brom are poised to lure the former Premier League man to the Midlands.

The Baggies have turned to the experienced forward following Daryl Dike’s injury.

He is having his medical with Valerien Ismael’s side this morning, according to The Telegraph reporter Percy who has tweeted:

Andy Carroll is set for a medical at #wba this morning. Carroll available as a free agent after contract expired at Reading. West Brom have moved after the injury to January signing Daryl Dike — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 28, 2022

Reading spell

Carroll, 33, has spent the past few months playing in the Championship with Reading and has been a hit. He joined the Royals on a free transfer in mid-November and has since scored twice in eight games.

He was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and waited a few months as a free agent before getting back into the game.

His contract with the Berkshire club is up now and he is moving on for a new challenge. Losing him is a big blow for Reading as they fight to avoid relegation to League One.

Career to date

Carroll has racked up over 350 games in his career to date and has chipped in with 82 goals.

He started out at Newcastle and has since gone on to have spells at Liverpool and West Ham United.

What will he offer West Brom?

Ismael is under pressure to start getting some results and will hope signing Carroll is the spark they need to reignite their promotion.

The former England striker will give the Baggies more competition and depth up top and is a shrewd replacement for Dike for the time being.