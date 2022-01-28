Scunthorpe United are close to signing Swindon Town’s Anthony Grant, according to a report by Football Insider.

Scunthorpe United have agreed a deal to lure the midfielder to North Lincolnshire before the end of the transfer window.

Grant, 34, has slipped down the pecking order at the County Ground and is being allowed to leave this winter.

Football Insider claim he will be making the move to join the Iron on a permanent basis on a contract until the end of the season.

Swindon situation

Grant joined the Wiltshire club in 2019 on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent. He helped them gain promotion to League One during his first year at the club under Richie Wellens.

However, he has since fallen out-of-favour and has only made seven appearances so far this term.

Other spells

The Jamaica international is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played over 600 games to date.

He has previously had spells with the likes of Chelsea, Oldham Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town, Southend United, Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town.

What will he offer to Scunthorpe?

Grant will inject some serious experience into Scunthorpe’s side going into the second-half of the campaign.

The Iron have a relatively youthful squad and have been crying out for someone like him in the middle of the park. Keith Hill’s side are currently battling for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

They are back in action this weekend away at Grant’s former club Port Vale.