Rotherham United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.

Despite a move looking unlikely last week, the Millers look set to bolster their attacking options as Kelly is said to have agreed a move to the South Yorkshire club.

The Irish striker is now out of contract and available on a free transfer after his deal at Bohemians came to an end this month.

That means that Championship promotion chasing Rotherham United will have fought off interest from multiple other clubs, the most notable names keen on the hitman included Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle.

This season alone, Kelly has netted 21 goals in 31 League of Ireland Premier Division games, along with four goals in the UEFA Conference League Qualifying rounds.

A tweet from journalist Daniel McDonnell reads that the 25-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the New York Stadium, and the move is set to be completed and ‘all confirmed’ today:

Breaking news from @fitzmaidan that Georgie Kelly has picked Rotherham over other options. Gather he's due to a sign a three and a half year deal which is an attractive offer. https://t.co/JDr5rLoWPM — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) January 27, 2022

it should all be confirmed tomorrow — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) January 27, 2022

Bradford City boss Derek Adams confirmed last week that Kelly had ‘decided to join another club’ and had a ‘very good offer’ from the buyer, which many seemingly thought was Plymouth Argyle at the time.

Career to date…

Kelly began his senior career at Derry City, making just four appearances – scoring none – in the 2014/15 season.

He then moved on to University College Dublin, where has netted an impressive 38 goals in his two year spell, before being picked up by Dundalk in 2018, making 51 appearances and scoring on 14 occasions.

The striker spent his last season at the club on loan at St. Patrick’s Athletic, scoring three in a dozen league outings.

Following a two year spell at the Lilywhites, Bohemians acquired the signature of Kelly, who has shown his impressive goal scoring quality in the 2021 season, finishing top scorer in the league before his one-year deal expired.

The talisman looks set to link up with some fellow Irishmen, with senior international Chiedozie Ogbene, U21 international Joshua Kayode and winger Kieran Sadlier already in the Rotherham United squad.