Birmingham City are reportedly readying a bid of £1.5m bid for Peterborough United’s star forward Siriki Dembele.

Dembele, 25, has been a key player for Peterborough United for some time now, continuing to play a standout role despite their struggles this season.

Bournemouth have been credited with interest in the forward, reportedly seeing two bids rejected for the Scot.

Now, as per a report from The Sun, Birmingham City are now preparing a bid for the Posh star.

The report states that the Blues are readying a bid of £1.5m for Dembele. The offer would eclipse both of Bournemouth’s bids, with the Cherries said to have made two bids of £1m and £1.3m.

Dembele sees his contract expire at the end of the season, putting Posh at risk of losing him for nothing. So far this campaign, the tricky forward has managed five goals and two assists in 24 Championship games, operating in a number of attacking roles. Darren Ferguson has deployed him mainly as a striker but he has also dropped into a slightly deeper role in attacking midfielder as well as out on either wing.

A much-needed spark for Bowyer?

With Birmingham City currently sat 12 points clear of the relegation zone and 12 points away from the play-off spots, Bowyer’s side will need to find some form if they want to avoid letting their campaign fall by the wayside.

Dembele would bring some excitement and trickery to the Blues’ attacking ranks. He shows no fear in taking on his man and has proven to be a challenge for Championship defences this campaign, despite Posh’s struggles.

The Blues could do with adding a fresh spark in an attacking midfield role before the month ends, and Dembele could be the man to bring that.