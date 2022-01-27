Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has refused to be drawn on links with a move for Derby County star Tom Lawrence.

Amid Derby County’s ongoing administration battle, club captain and top goalscorer Lawrence has been linked with a move away.

The 28-year-old attacker is said to be attracting interest from both QPR and Bournemouth, though it emerged earlier this week that the Cherries are looking to step up their pursuit of the former Manchester United and Leicester City man.

Now, amid the links with a move for Lawrence, Bournemouth boss Parker has moved to had his say.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Parker refused to be drawn on the speculation regarding a swoop for Lawrence specifically, though added that the club are looking to bolster their attacking options before the end of the month.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on anyone’s players, any individual players,” Parker stated.

“I just wouldn’t want to, in respect of that.

“I feel that we need to improve certain areas – attacking areas of the pitch are where we need to get to, or we need to look at. They are the areas we are looking at.

“Regarding any certain individuals it’s not something I will be willing to sit here and do out of respect for the clubs and players.”

Lawrence’s season so far

Amid the Rams’ struggles off the pitch, Lawrence has been a figure of huge influence on the pitch.

He has taken on the responsibility of the captain’s armband and emerged as Wayne Rooney’s talisman, netting eight goals and laying on three assists in 24 Championship games. Lawrence has produced individual displays that have fired Derby to valuable wins, most notably over Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

As it stands, his contract at Pride Park runs out at the end of this season and given the uncertainty surrounding the club at the moment, what the immediate future will bring for Lawrence remains unknown. However, one thing for sure is that it would be a big blow to Derby County if they were to lose him this month.