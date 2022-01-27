Bristol City coach Curtis Fleming has spoken highly of trialist Timm Klose, with the club set to make a decision over a contract offer soon.

Klose, 33, linked up with the Robins on trial earlier this month as Nigel Pearson looks to bolster his defensive ranks at Ashton Gate.

The experienced centre-back has been without a club since the summer when he was let go by Norwich City. However, despite remaining out of the game for a spell, it seems Klose has made a good impression while on trial with Bristol City.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Robins coach Fleming stated that Klose has “looked strong”, adding that the club are set to make a decision over a contract offer for the Swiss defender “sooner rather than later”.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“I think Nigel will make a decision, we had a real good session with him today.

“It’s just important that we can have a look at him, and look at all the aspects of what his position in the Championship may encounter.

“This morning was a good chance to test him in all those aspects and he looked strong. So I think Nigel will make a decision sooner rather than later on that. He’s looking to play, he’s a position that we’ve been looking at as well. It’s given us the chance to run the rule over him.”

Pearson’s centre-back options

A deal for Klose would add some much-needed depth to Bristol City’s centre-back, with the defender also bringing plenty of higher-league pedigree with him too.

Nathan Baker is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Rob Atkinson was also absent from the Robins’ squad last time out. Pearson lined up with a back three of Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas and Cameron Pring, with no natural centre-backs named on the bench.

Bringing in Klose could free Pring to return to his natural role as a left wing-back/ left-back while also providing further cover and competition to the ranks. Fleming’s comments on Klose show Bristol City are obvious admirers of the defender after his trial spell and it seems as though a decision on his future will be made soon.