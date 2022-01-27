Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker has insisted he isn’t letting transfer speculation distract him from the task at hand at Priestfield.

Tucker, 22, has become a regular starter for Gillingham since making his way through their youth ranks.

Across all competitions, the defender has played 117 times for the Gills since making his breakthrough, with 31 of those appearances coming this season. His performances have earned him plenty of plaudits and this month, it is said Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have been keeping tabs on Tucker.

However, despite the links with a move away from Priestfield, Tucker has insisted he is remaining focused on the task at hand.

As quoted by Kent Online, the centre-back stated that he is remaining fully focused on keeping Gillingham in League One, adding that he isn’t letting the rumours linking up with a move away distract him.

Here’s what Tucker had to say on the situation:

“It has been thrown around online but I don’t read too much into it.

“I am still a Gillingham player and until I am not I will still go out there and give 100% on the pitch and do what I am told.

“I am contracted here and as far as I am seeing it I am playing here until the end of the season and will do all I can to help the team out and get us out the bottom four.”

The fight for survival

If Tucker remains with Gillingham, he will have a key role to play in the bid to fend off relegation.

The Gills, currently led by caretaker boss Steve Lovell after Steve Evans’ departure, sit in 23rd place in the League One table. With 19 games remaining, Gillingham are nine points away from safety and desperately need to turn around their form sooner rather than later if they want to remain in the third-tier.

Tucker’s deal runs out at the end of the season but the defender remains committed to getting the club out of the situation they find themselves in, so it will be hoped that he can help inspire a turnaround to fight off the drop.