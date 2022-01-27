Nottingham Forest will have to cough up at least £1million to sign West Ham left-back Emmanuel Longelo, reports ExWHUemployee.

Longelo, 21, has this week been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper has been without a proper left-back for the past few weeks and midfielder Jack Colback has had to fill that spot.

But Longelo could yet be the answer to Cooper’s left-back issues – reports credited the Reds with an interest in the Englishman, who made his Hammers debut this season in the Europa League.

But ExWHUemplyee has revealed that Nottingham Forest have failed with an initial £400,000 bid for Longelo, with the Hammers wanting at least a seven-figure sum to part ways with the player.

A new Forest…

Forest have a whole new transfer outlook since the summer arrival of CEO Dane Murphy from Barnsley.

The club are looking more towards younger players, predominantly playing their football in the UK, rather than obscure European footballers with no prior experience of the English leagues.

Longelo certainly firs the bill for Forest but it remains to be seen whether or not they’re willing to pay £1million for a player who, as of yet, is yet to make his professional league appearance in his career.

But given the Hammers’ valuation, it suggests that he’s a player with potential, and he could yet be the long-term answer to that left-back void in Cooper’s Forest XI.

At 21 years old, Longelo will surely be looking at where his career is heading and where he can start playing some regular first-team football.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.