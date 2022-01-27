Gillingham caretaker boss Steve Lovell has admitted he has no say on Kyle Dempsey’s future amid links with a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Dempsey has been linked with a move away from Gillingham this month, with League One rivals Bolton Wanderers said to be showing a keen interest.

Two bids have come in but managerless Gillingham are yet to make a decision.

Now, Gills’ caretaker boss Lovell has opened up on the situation.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Lovell admitted that it is not his decision to make regarding Dempsey’s future. He stated that while he wants to keep good players on board, the decision is ultimately out of his hands.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“I don’t want to lose anybody but that is not my decision.

“It is a decision that must be made by the club and for the right reasons and for the sake of the football club.

“All I can say, as a manager, is that I don’t want to lose any good players and Kyle Dempsey is a good player. I don’t want to lose anybody from the squad.”

A key role to play

Regardless of where Dempsey is plying his trade come the end of the transfer window, he will have an important role to play in the middle of the park.

The Gillingham captain has been a mainstay in the starting XI at Priestfield this season, with only injury limiting his action. Across all competitions, he has played 20 times, chipping in with one goal and one assist.

If he ends up making a move to Bolton Wanderers, Ian Evatt will be hoping the former Huddersfield Town man can have an immediate impact on proceedings at the University of Bolton Stadium. Evatt could do with bolstering their midfield options and a deal for Dempsey would be a big boost in their bid to rise up the League One table.

Bolton currently occupy 15th place, while Gillingham sit down in 23rd, nine points away from safety.