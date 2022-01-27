Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn will not be joining Hartlepool United on loan, Pools boss Graeme Lee has confirmed.

Since Lee’s appointment as Hartlepool United boss, there has been speculation that a host of Middlesbrough’s top young talents could follow him to Victoria Park.

Isaac Fletcher is the only Boro starlet to make the loan move to the Pools so far this month, while young striker Coburn has also been a player of interest to Hartlepool.

However, Pools boss Lee has now moved to rule out the chances of signing the Middlesbrough talent.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Lee revealed that Coburn contacted him to confirm he won’t be heading out on loan this month as he continues to play a role in Chris Wilder’s first-team at the Riverside.

“Josh is still impacting the first-team at the moment,” Lee said.

“Josh messaged me yesterday just to congratulate just to say well done on the game. And he said just to reinforce that he wasn’t allowed to go on loan. Unfortunately, I read it the wrong way and thought he was telling he was allowed to go on loan!

“Five minutes of excitement until he corrected me on his message. Josh is obviously impacting the first-team at Middlesbrough and hopefully he continues to do that.”

Middlesbrough’s attacking options

Coburn is currently one of five options available to Wilder at the top of the pitch.

The Boro boss has mainly been operating with a 3-5-2 system since his arrival and he has already bolstered his attacking ranks with the loan signings of Brighton ace Aaron Connolly and Arsenal talent Folarin Balogun this month.

Andraz Sporar has been the main man up top this season while Uche Ikpeazu has struggled for regular game time, so Coburn could yet be a player of use for Wilder and co this season.

The 19-year-old has become a first-team player for Boro this season, playing 11 times for the senior side so far. In the process, he has managed three goals, with all three strikes coming in the Championship.