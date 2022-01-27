Oldham Athletic have confirmed the departure of Zak Dearnley, who leaves by mutual consent ahead of an expected move to the National League.

Dearnley, 23, has been on the books with Oldham Athletic for the last two years, joining on a permanent basis in January 2020.

The move to Boundary Park came half a year after the striker’s loan spell with the Latics, eventually returning to the club on a permanent basis after a brief stint with non-league club New Mills.

Now, after two years with the club, it has been confirmed that Dearnley has moved on.

The former Manchester United striker has seen his contract terminated by mutual consent, it has been confirmed. Dearnley’s deal was set to run through until the end of this season but with a National League move now on the cards, the striker has been let go.

Dearnley leaves Oldham having played 56 times for the club across all competitions. In the process, he managed a decent 15 goals for the club, but injuries have hampered his development and limited his game time.

Looking forward…

With Dearnley’s departure confirmed, the Latics’ attention turns to their next League Two clash with Rochdale.

The clash will be their first with John Sheridan back at the helm as manager, with Sheridan tasked with turning around Oldham’s campaign and guiding them away from the League Two relegation zone.

As it stands, the club sit in 24th place at the bottom of the table. seven points away from safety with 21 games remaining.