Tottenham Hotspur are likely to wait until the summer to make a bid for Hull City starlet Keane Lewis-Potter, claims Alasdair Gold.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has been in fine form for Hull City this season.

The attacker scored 13 goals in League One last season and has since made the step up to the Championship with confidence, scoring five and assisting three in his 27 league appearances.

But the Englishman has been subjected to a lot of transfer talk this season.

Brentford previously failed with a bid to sign Lewis-Potter and now, both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are being linked – Spurs more closely than the Hammers at the moment.

A report from Hull Live earlier this week claimed that Spurs were readying a bid for Lewis-Potter in the final days of this transfer window, potentially in the region of £14million.

But transfer journalist Gold has revealed on his YouTube channel that Spurs are more likely to wait until the summer to make a move for Lewis-Potter, saying:

“Keane Lewis-Potter. He is one that Spurs have been showing a little bit of interest in. They have spoken to his representatives, kind of setting something up for the future.

“I don’t think it is likely they will move this month, it is more for the summer. It is just a case of sounding out, a talented young player that a lot of clubs have their eye on.”

Makes sense…

Spurs waiting until the summer to sign Lewis-Potter makes a lot more sense than putting together a rushed bid to sign him before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Not only because it will allow the youngster to continue playing regular football in the Championship with Hull City, but also because Hull Live previously reported that Lewis-Potter was happy to stay at the club until then.

He’s not actively seeking a move away from the club which could pan out well for all involved.

The Tigers get to keep their star man for the remainder of the season at least, allowing him to develop even more and hopefully bump his transfer value up a notch too.

There’s no doubting that he’s a fine player. He could be a real shrewd signing for Spurs if they manage to get a deal over the line, but that deal doesn’t seem likely to happen any time soon.