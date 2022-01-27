Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan is being targeted by a ‘host’ of Premier League teams, including Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Wolves.

TEAMtalk have revealed that Lenihan, 27, is a target of multiple Premier League clubs as we approach the final days of the January transfer window.

The Irishman is one of a number of Blackburn players whose contract expires at the end of this season.

He’s been a pivotal player in Rovers’ unexpected promotion push this season having played in 26 of his side’s 28 league fixtures so far.

TEAMtalk say that, whilst the likes of Villa, Everton, Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves are all looking at the defender, Lenihan would ‘consider’ signing a new Rovers deal if his side earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Blackburn’s focus…

Tony Mowbray’s men currently sit in 2nd place of the table and it looks like they’re going to go all out to make promotion happen this season.

A recent report from Lancashire Telegraph revealed that the club has rejected multplie bids for Joe Rothwell – another player out of contract in the summer.

Mowbray credits the owners, who seemingly want to keep all their star players in tact ahead of the second half of the campaign.