Morecambe assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll has insisted the club have no plans to sell Cole Stockton amid fresh interest from elsewhere.

Stockton, 27, has been one of the Football League’s most prolific strikers this season.

The Morecambe hotshot’s goals were inspirational in their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign and his form has translated to League One level too. So far this season, Stockton has netted 20 goals in 31 games across all competitions, with his form attracting interest from elsewhere.

Stockton has consistently been linked with a move away this month, with Barnsley and Preston North End among the most recent sides said to be keen.

Now, amid fresh links with a move away, the Shrimps’ assistant manager O’Carroll has moved to reiterate the club’s stance on Stockton.

As quoted by the Lancaster Guardian, O’Carroll insisted that Stockton is a key part of their plans moving forward and there are no plans being made for life without the star striker. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Speaking for myself and the staff, we don’t want Cole to go anywhere.

“He’s been fantastic, he’s been the leader of the team and while his goals have been brilliant, his overall play is fantastic as well. There’s always going to be interest but he’s a massive part of what we want to do and we’re planning to be with him going forward.”

A key role to play

With Stephen Robinson’s side fighting to maintain their League One status, it is crucial for the club that they keep Stockton on board.

The former Tranmere Rovers man has scored 17 of their 38 League One goals this season. Morecambe currently sit in 21st , one point away from safety after picking up a crucial win over high-flying Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

If Morecambe are to climb out of the relegation zone and stay up this season, Stockton’s goals will be paramount, so fending off interest from the Championship and the upper echelons of League One is a necessity in the final days of the January transfer window.