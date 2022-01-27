Plymouth Argyle loan star Ryan Broom has turned down a move to Scottish side Aberdeen to see out the season at Home Park, it has emerged.

Broom, 25, has flourished out on loan with Plymouth Argyle this season.

He made the move to Home Park in a bid to pick up regular game time in League One and he has more than made good on his chance to impress. Across all competitions, the midfielder has scored three goals and laid on six assists in 30 games.

The Welshman’s performances have seen him attract interest from elsewhere and rumours of a permanent move away from parent club Peterborough United have circulated. Now, it has emerged that Broom has made his decision over his future.

As per a report from the Peterborough Telegraph, Broom has turned down the chance to join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in favour of seeing out his loan spell with Plymouth.

Broom will make a decision regarding his future in the summer once his loan deal with the Pilgrims comes to an end.

A big boost for Plymouth

With Broom’s desire to remain with Plymouth for the rest of the season emerging, the former Cheltenham Town midfielder will be determined to press on with the remainder of the campaign.

Although their form has faltered somewhat in recent weeks, Plymouth are in still in the battle for promotion to the Championship.

Keeping Broom on board and at his best will be important in their efforts to break back into the play-off spots, with Steven Schumacher’s side currently sat in 7th.

Up next is strugglers Doncaster Rovers, presenting Argyle with a good chance to pick up their first win in three League One games.