Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed forward Siriki Dembele was left out of the midweek clash with Birmingham City due to injury.

Ferguson clarified the situation while speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph amid interest from Bournemouth in Dembele.

Peterborough United have turned down bids from the Cherries for Dembele this month and his omission from the draw at St Andrew’s led to fears that the tricky forward was heading for the exit door.

However, Ferguson has now moved to ease those fears.

The Posh boss confirmed that the Scot missed out after complaining of an injury to his foot and ankle. Ferguson went on to add that Dembele could yet return to action when his side face Sheffield United this weekend.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“Dembele, contrary to nonsense rumours about him being left out due to links with another club, was injured.

“Simple as that.

“I think he’s got a chance for Saturday. He felt something in the game last Saturday, reported it on Monday morning. He was in early and got some treatment and we knew that because of his foot and ankle he was out.

“It’s nothing to do with anything else apart from an injury.”

Moving forward…

With a matter of days remaining in the window, Peterborough United will be hoping they can hold on to Dembele.

The forward is up there as one of Ferguson’s best players, managing five goals and two assists in 24 Championship games this campaign. His pace and trickery make him a nuisance for defenders and he could prove to be a pivotal player in Posh’s bid to remain in the second tier.

However, with Bournemouth keen, Posh are having their resolve tested.

Dembele sees his contract at London Road expire at the end of the season so the door could be open for him to move on in the summer if he doesn’t pen a new deal.