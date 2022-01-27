Rotherham United assistant Richie Barker says they hope to have a clean bill of health for this weekend.

Rotherham United are in action against Crewe Alexandra away and have no fresh injury concerns.

The Millers will be looking to keep their promotion push on track as they travel to face a Railwaymen side who are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

Paul Warne’s men are currently 3rd in the League One table and are two points away from Wigan Athletic at the top.

‘No fresh injury worries’…

Barker has provided an injury update to the club’s official website:

“We’ve got no fresh injury worries at the moment. Icky (Michael Iheakwe) played on Saturday and Tuesday and had a little bit of soreness this morning, but he should train today.

“Joe Mattock won’t train today because he is still sore, but it was pleasing to get 90 minutes under his belt for him, both mentally and physically.

“Hopefully, by Friday, we’ll have everyone available.”

Current form for Rotherham

Rotherham have lost their last two away games in the league at Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town so will be eager to bounce back from those disappointing results by making amends against Crewe.

The Yorkshire club beat Cheltenham Town 1-0 last weekend and saw off Cambridge United on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

January business?

The January transfer window slams shut on Monday evening and the Millers haven’t brought anybody into the club as of yet.

A couple of players have left such as Curtis Tilt and Jake Hull but Warne hasn’t felt the need to bolster his ranks.

That could potentially change if want-away attacker Freddie Ladapo is lured away from the ASSEAL New York Stadium over the coming days.

The Rotherham Advertiser reported earlier this week that they may have to bring in a last-minute replacement if their 12-goal man does depart.