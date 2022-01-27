Birmingham City and Barnsley have shown an interest in Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The National League striker is a man in-demand right now with Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth and Rotherham United also credited with an interest.

Wootton, 25, has scored 13 goals in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Notts County hotshot

Wootton has been a key player for Notts County since joining them at the start of the 2019/20 season. He has since gone on to score 47 goals in 108 appearances in all competitions.

The Daily Mail claims that Football League clubs are now weighing up moves for him before the end of the transfer window on Monday evening which means the Magpies are in for a battle to keep him.

Other spells

Wootton started his career at Scunthorpe United and went on to fire 11 goals in 78 matches for the Iron altogether, as well as having loan spells away from Glanford Park at Lincoln City, North Ferriby United, Cheltenham Town, Stevenage and FC Halifax Town.

Birmingham and Barnsley keen?

Birmingham are in currently 12 points away from the relegation zone after eight wins from 28 so far this term. However, they are after Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor which could impact on their chances of moving for Wootton.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the Championship and are in need of some attacking reinforcements as they look to avoid relegation to League One.