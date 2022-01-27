Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff expects Southampton to sign Will Armitage soon, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town are letting the youngster move to the Premier League.

Armitage, 16, is heading out the exit door on a permanent basis after the two clubs agreed a fee earlier this week.

The youngster has played twice for the Robins’ first-team during the first-half of this season, both of which came in the Papa John’s Trophy.

‘Think it’ll get done today’…

Speaking ahead of Cheltenham’s clash against Wigan Athletic this weekend, Duff has said:

“We think it’ll all get done today. Will went down to meet them on Wednesday to go through the personal terms. The clubs have agreed, he’s gone down to have a look so it should go through in the next couple of days.”

More on Armitage

Armitage has risen up through the academy at Cheltenham and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He is still under a scholarship deal and hasn’t signed a professional deal with the Gloucestershire club.

The teenager spent time away from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium earlier in this campaign with Southern League Division One South side Evesham United to get some experience.

New chapter

Losing him is a blow for Cheltenham as they would have had big hopes for him in the future. However, they have decided not to stand in the way of a big move for him.

Southampton have a ‘Category One’ academy and have produced some top talents over the years.

Armitage will be in safe hands with the Saints and will be looking to progress up through their ranks once the deal goes through.