Hull City are in the hunt for more signings following the addition of Regan Slater, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have brought the midfielder back to the MKM Stadium on a permanent deal from Sheffield United.

The Tigers are not stopping their January business there and are keen to further bolster their ranks between now and the end of the transfer window.

Hull Live claim new owner Acun Ilicali is eyeing at least four more acquisitions before the deadline on Monday evening.

Attackers eyed for Hull

Hull are targeting some attacking reinforcements over the coming days following Josh Magennis’ departure to League One side Wigan Athletic this week and Mallik Wilks’ injury as well.

Fenerbahce’s Allayhar Sayyadmanesh is believed to be closing in on a €4.5 million move, whilst Galatasaray winger Ryan Babel is of interest to the Championship club too.

Current situation

The Tigers are currently nine points above the relegation zone at the moment and are in good spirits after back-to-back wins over Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

Survival will no doubt be the aim this term and they need to ensure they remain in the second tier for the next campaign before they can start really pushing on under their new ownership.

Hull are back in action this weekend against Swansea City at home as they look to make it three wins on the spin.

It appears the Yorkshire club will be busy over the next few days as they look to get some more signings over the line.