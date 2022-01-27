Charlton Athletic have signed Nile John on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, as announced on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have swooped to sign the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season.

John, 18, has been given the green light by Spurs to head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt.

He has become the Addicks’ third signing of the January transfer window behind Chuks Aneke and Juan Castillo.

More on John

John started his career in the academy at Brentford before switching to Tottenham in 2016.

He has since been a key player for the London club at various youth levels and was handed his first-team debut in February last year in a Europa League clash against Wolfsburg.

The England youth international has since played once more for Spurs’ senior side and has now be allowed to leave on loan to get some games between now and the summer.

Comments

He has said: “I’m over the moon, I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really excited to get out there and play for the fans and play for the badge.

“Chris Powell is someone who I confide in – this connection with Charlton that he’s had and the history and how the fans have been, how the whole club is as a unit, allowed me to feel more welcomed. I’m really grateful for Chris that we’ve got this connection, this link together.”

Where will he fit in at Charlton?

John will give Charlton more depth in midfield and another option to choose from. The Addicks have been a body short in midfield following Harry Arter’s return to Nottingham Forest earlier this month and have now plugged that gap.

The youngster arrives at The Valley as a bit of an unknown quantity as he hasn’t played much first-team football yet to is being thrown in at the deep end.

The Addicks are currently mid-table in League One and could make a push for the play-offs if they can hit a bit of form over the next couple of months.