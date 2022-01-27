Blackpool have secured the signing of Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk on loan until the end of the season – there also is the option of a permanent move at the end of the transfer.

Despite only joining Charlton in the summer, Kirk is on the move again this window.

The Seasiders are currently 14th in the Championship and a good run could see them make a late play-off charge.

Kirk will provide a great outlet on the left-wing and create chances for the likes of Gary Madine, Jerry Yates and Jake Beesley in attack.

Breaking through…

Kirk is a product of the Crewe Alexandra academy, which has produced some great talents in the past.

At only 24 years old, Kirk made over 200 appearances for the Railwaymen. He featured heavily last season in League One earning him his move to Charlton, but he has struggled to cement a place in the team this season.

The step up to the Championship won’t be something that phases Kirk. He is a player with great ability and potential, and Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is backing the young man to do well in the Championship.

Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire (via London News Online):

“He makes good decisions around the box, he’s calm, he can link with players around him and he’s got the final pass, which is a priceless commodity.”

The Blackpool boss also called Kirk an “intelligent footballer” – a statement that will fill the player with confidence ahead of his potential debut this weekend.

Blackpool has the tough test of playing league leaders Fulham this weekend at Craven Cottage. An unexpected win could lift Blackpool into the top half of the table, but it’ll be a tall order against a Marco Silva side who’ve scored 22 goals in their last four league outings.