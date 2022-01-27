Swansea City have ‘opened talks’ to sign Watford’s Domingos Quina, who is currently on loan at Fulham.

Quina, 22, joined Fulham on loan from Watford in the summer, but has only made two Championship appearances for Marco Silva’s side so far this season.

Football Insider are now reporting that Watford are looking to recall him and find him a new temporary home for the second half of the season, and that the Hornets are in talks with Swansea City about a move there.

Formerly on the books at West Ham, Quina made his league debut for Watford in the 2018/19 season but has managed just 25 league appearances for the club since.

So where will Quina fit into Swansea City’s starting XI?

Quina is a wide midfielder who predominantly plays on the left, though he is able to feature on the right as well.

Russell Martin currently plays a 5-2-2-1 formation at Swansea City, a formation that is very flexible – he has four midfielders playing in the centre with two dropping deeper, and two pushing on.

Quina could either be used as a left wing-back with Joel Latibeaudiere having occupied that spot for the last few games, or in one of the two attacking midfield positions which Hannes Wolf and Korey Smith occupied last time out v QPR.

Expect a wing-back position to be out of the question though. Quina is an out and out attacking player and Watford will surely want him to play a more forward role for the Swans should he join.

He could be a real shrewd addition to the side and a versatile one too. Martin can play him through the middle, more towards either side or even in a striking position – his pace could be a real blessing to a Swans side that is missing some speed in the absence of Jamie Paterson at the moment.

Up next for the Swans is a trip to Hull City this weekend.