Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that in-demand midfielder Joe Rothwell is ‘not going anywhere’ this month, amid links to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Rothwell, 27, finds himself out of contract in the summer.

The Blackburn Rovers man though has been in fine form this season, scoring three and assisting seven in 27 Championship outings for Mowbray’s side, who currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table.

Bournemouth sit in 3rd and it was revealed this week that they’d placed a £2million bid to sign Rothwell before the transfer window closes on Monday.

But Rovers boss Mowbray has told Lancashire Telegraph that Rothwell will not be joining Bournemouth this month, saying:

“Him moving to Bournemouth isn’t going to happen. What I find interesting in your world is that you pick up certain things and don’t get other things.

“We’ve had bids twice as much as much as what Bournemouth have bid which is okay from me, it doesn’t really matter.

“Some clubs have been in with twice the bid of Bournemouth and he’s still not going anywhere.”

Giving it a go…

Blackburn fans probably expected their side to struggle this season. After losing star striker Adam Armstrong in the summer it looked as though Rovers would be loitering in the bottom half of the table once again, but that’s been far from the case.

Rovers look a real threat this season. They’ve kept the pace so far and have emerged as strong promotion contenders, if not title challengers.

Mowbray will be desperate for his side to stay in tact after this month’s window and it looks like the club are keen to keep hold of Rothwell for this promotion charge.

“That’s great credit to the owners that we’re going to give this team the best chance,” Mowbray continued.

“In four days time Joe Rothwell is worth nothing to us, other than trying to help us get to where we want to go.”

For Rovers then, it certainly looks like their owners are ready to put everything into earning promotion this season.

They’ve remained stern on the future of Ben Brereton Diaz amid transfer speculation linking him with a move away, and when he returns from international duty, Mowbray will be hoping his side can cement their place in the top two.

Up next for Blackburn is a trip to Luton Town this weekend.