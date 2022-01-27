West Brom lost 2-0 at home to Preston North End in the Championship last night.

It was a disappointing night for West Brom who struggled to convert their possession into goal scoring chances. On the night, the Baggies failed to hit the target with any of their eight shots.

The defeat continues what has been a tough spell for the Baggies of late. After a good start to the season, their form has been up and down. This has cost them dear in the race for automatic spots – Valerien Ismael’s side now sit in 5th place, seven points off 2nd.

Sam Johnstone’s absence…

To add further to fans concerns, Sam Johnstone was left out of the side last night. According to manager Ismael, this was due to an “internal issue”.

Despite the issue now being resolved, the England international will not be considered for Saturday’s game away at Millwall.

Johnstone signed from Manchester United in 2018 and has been a crucial part of the West Brom side ever since.

Since their relegation to the Championship, rumours have been circulating about Johnstone potentially departing The Hawthorns. Despite these rumours, the shot-stopper stayed during the summer and has started 24 Championship games this season.

Fans will be sat on the edge of their seat this weekend as deadline day looms over all clubs, but no clubs appear to have approached Johnstone this month.

Here is what West Brom fans had to say about Johnstone’s absence last night:

What’s with the hate for @samjohnstone no one knows what’s gone on. I don’t blame him if he’s had enough, he stayed to try help us up when I’m sure he could have easily gone elsewhere 👑 — jam (@JamSohnstone) January 26, 2022

We all knew Sam Johnstone didn’t want to be here because if he did he would have signed a contract. How is it bad management to look to the future in Button and Palmer and getting them the game time they need to actually play for us once SJ has gone? #wba — All Things Albion (@AllThingsWBAFC) January 27, 2022

Johnstone is an England regular and wants to be going to the World Cup. He's seeing Ramsdale go above him. He's now number 3. I don't blame him for wanting to go. — RICHBAGGIES (@richbaggies69) January 27, 2022

@samjohnstone I hope you told this French fraud about himself and his horrific tactics. Fair play for liking that post aswell, you've stuck by this club even when you didn't have to. Good luck wherever you end up 👏 #wba — Luke Rowland (@LukeRowland015) January 26, 2022

He's removed any photos of wba. He's proper done with val also like the lot of us.

Snodgrass was right. — DOOD (@DoodWBA) January 26, 2022

Sam Johnstone removed all Albion related posts from his social media. One of our better players walking out the club on bad terms, happening far too often. #wba — Tom Preston (@tommipistols) January 26, 2022