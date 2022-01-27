Newport County haven’t received a bid for Dom Telford this month, as detailed in a report by the South Wales Argus.

Newport County are hoping to keep hold of the striker between now and the end of the transfer window.

Telford, 25, has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

However, the South Wales Argus suggest Exiles haven’t had an approach for another club for his services this winter.

Newport County hotshot

Newport swooped to sign him in January 2021 and he managed just one goal in 10 games in the last campaign.

He has since found his shooting boots this term and his goals have helped James Rowberry’s side rise to 3rd in the League Two table.

Telford’s contract at Rodney Parade is up at the end of the season and he is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Other spells

The Burnley-born man started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the academy at Bloomfield Road before going on to make 15 first-team appearances.

He then left for Stoke City in 2015 but never played a senior game for the Potters during his three years at the club.

Telford had a loan spell away at Bristol Rovers before having permanent spells under Ryan Lowe at both Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

He has since found a home at Newport and they will be desperate to keep hold of him until the end of this season at least to keep their push for promotion to League One on track.