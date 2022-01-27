Birmingham City are not thought to be after St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City are not believed to be trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window.

McGrath, 25, is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free in the agent in the summer.

The Blues have been linked with him this winter but appear to have cooled any interest they may have had in him.

Birmingham have options in midfield

Birmingham are well stocked up in the centre of midfield. The Championship side have the likes of Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic at their disposal.

They have already delved into the transfer window this month sign Brighton and Hove Albion’s Taylor Richards in that position as well.

The Blues fought back from 2-0 down at home to Peterborough United last time out to draw 2-2. They are currently 18th in the league table and are 12 points above the relegation zone.

What next for McGrath?

The Daily Record reported last week that League One table toppers Wigan Athletic were considering a move for McGrath after having a bid rejected for him last summer.

He has been a key player for St Mirren since making the move up to Scotland in January 2020 and has a big decision to make on his next move.

Prior to his move to Paisley, he had spells in his native Ireland with the likes of Cherry Orchard, UCD and Dundalk.