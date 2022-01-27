Swansea City are in talks with Watford’s Domingos Quina, according to a report by Football Insider.

Swansea City are keen to lure the attacking midfielder to Wales before the end of the transfer window.

Quina, 22, has spent the first-half of this season on loan in the Championship with high-flying Fulham.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with Marco Silva’s side and Football Insider claim the Hornets could recall him this month.

Current situation

Quina is due to spend the whole season at Craven Cottage but his game time with the London club has been deprived.

He was given the green light to leave Vicarage Road last summer but has made just four appearances this term in all competitions, two of which have come in the league.

Story so far

The Portugal youth international started out as a youngster in the academies at Benfica and Chelsea before signing for West Ham United in 2016.

He went on to play six times for the Hammers’ first-team before leaving for Watford in 2018.

Quina has enjoyed more opportunities with the Hornets and has played 37 times for them since his move to Hertfordshire.

He also had a loan spell away in Spain with Granada to get some more experience before his move to Fulham.

Swansea keen?

Swansea are now apparently looking to bring him in before the window slams shut on Monday.

He would inject more creativity into Russell Martin’s side and may feel he has a point to prove now with his time with the Cottagers not working out.