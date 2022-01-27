Hull City target Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has been issued a visa and has flown to England to complete his move from Fenerbahce, reports Gokmen Ozcan.

Hull City are trying to lure the Iran international to the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, has been on the books of Fenerbahce since 2019 but could now be moving on for a new chapter in his career.

Reporter Ozcan says the Tigers are forking out €4.5 million to sign him and has tweeted:

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Allahyar Sayyadmanesh'in İngiltere vizesi çıktı. Yarın Hull City'ye katılmak için Ada'ya uçacak. Sözleşme şartlarında değişiklik yok.

Fenerbahçe, yaklaşık 4.5 milyon € bonservis artı sonraki satıştan %50 pay alacak. https://t.co/GMAT43yWdu — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) January 26, 2022

He also suggests that his current club will have a 50% sell-on clause.

Where will Sayyadmanesh fit in at Hull?

Sayyadmanesh would give Hull more competition and depth in attack if they were to lure him to East Yorkshire. They have been in need of a new striker following Josh Magennis’ departure to League One side Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

The youngster will give them something different to their current senior options Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith.

Career so far

He started his career in his native Iran with spells at Arash Amol, Padideh Sari, Saipa and Esteghlal before moving to Fenerbahce three years ago.

The forward has since made three first-team appearances for the Turkish Super Lig giants and has been loaned out over the past couple of seasons.

Sayyadmanesh had a brief stint at Istanbulspor before spending the past 12 months with Zorya. He was hit in the Ukrainian Premier League and fired 15 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

He returned to his parent club this winter but may now be on his way to Hull.