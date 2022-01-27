Nottingham Forest have had yet another bid for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler rejected, reports Alan Nixon.

Bowler, 22, joined Blackpool on a one-year contract in the summer.

The former Everton man has since proved himself to be a really exciting player, scoring once and assisting three in his 27 Championship outings.

Despite his goal contributions not being all that impressive, Bowler has showcased some serious talent this season, and it’s made him a target of Nottingham Forest’s.

Steve Cooper’s side have now submitted multiple bids for the Englishman this month and their latest has once again been rejected.

The Sun reporter Nixon revealed yesterday:

Forest. Latest offer for Bowler at Blackpool rejected. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 26, 2022

Patience required?

Bowler remains out of contract in the summer. Blackpool do have a one-year option to extend his stay and so for Forest, it might be a case of waiting until the summer.

Whether Bowler is contracted to Blackpool or not, it could be easier for Cooper to sign Bowler in the summer, with more time to complete the deal and more reason for Blackpool to sell.

Neil Critchley won’t want to part with one of his most creative players midway through the season. his side remain in the mid-table regions but could quickly be sucked into a relegation battle, and so it’s understandable that Blackpool want to keep hold of Bowler this month.

Nevertheless, Bowler is a fine player and he could really be a shrewd addition for Forest. Under Cooper, they play a lot of nice football themselves, with the wide players proving really important to his set up.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.