Birmingham City are set to sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor on loan until the end of the season, reports Birmingham Live.

Taylor, 31, is set to reunite with former Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City.

The pair earned promotion with the Addicks in 2019 with Taylor scoring 22 League One goals that season. Taylor then went on to score 11 in 22 Championship outings for Charlton in the 2019/20 campaign having suffered with injury, before leaving the club.

It was a controversial exit from The Valley. But Taylor would land himself an exciting move to Nottingham Forest where he’s since scored just seven league goals.

This season, Taylor has scored three in 18 league fixtures, falling well out of contention since the arrival of Steve Cooper as manager, and Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa this month.

Now though, Birmingham Live report that Taylor is close to joining Birmingham City on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Charlton glory days…

Before signing for Charlton Athletic, Taylor was a prolific striker with AFC Wimbledon. He scored 46 league goals in three seasons for the club before joining the Addicks, and with Bowyer as his manager he’d take his game to the next level.

Fast-forward to now and both Taylor and Bowyer are down on their luck, Taylor having not been favoured at Forest and Bowyer struggling to get this current Birmingham City side firing.

But if Bowyer can get the best out of Taylor once again, instil some confidence back into his game, then it should be a shrewd signing for Blues.

Up next for them is a trip to Derby County this weekend.