West Brom have identified Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu as a potential January transfer target, reports Wales Online.

Ikpeazu, 26, has fallen out of favour at Middlesbrough. The striker was signed from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer when Neil Warnock was in charge but with Chris Wilder now at the helm, Ikpeazu is yet to start a Championship fixture.

Reports from Wales Online have linked Cardiff City with the striker. Boro want a fee of £750,000 for Ikpeazu which Cardiff are supposedly unwilling to pay, with a loan move preferred by the Welsh club.

But the Bluebirds face competition for the signing from West Brom, who could be forced to dip into their pockets following the injury to Daryl Dike.

A blow for the Baggies…

Valerien Ismael spent £7million on Dike this month. The striker reunited with the former Barnsley boss and made just one start before picking up a hamstring injury.

He’s now been ruled out until March, and West Brom look as though they could really struggle without him – they welcomed Preston North End to The Hawthorns last night, and lost the game 2-0.

West Brom could soon drop out of top-six contention altogether. The pressure is really mounting on Ismael who’s coming under some serious criticism from fans and something needs to be done.

West Brom need some more additions before the transfer window closes next week, but would Ikpeazu be a good fit?

He knows where the back of the net is, and he can find it playing in an under-performing side like Wycombe Wanderers last season, or for Boro at the start of this campaign.

He’s a robust player and could yet compliment the way that Ismael’s side play, but it’s hard to see Ikpeazu firing West Brom to promotion this season.