New Bradford City signing Tom Elliott, has set his sights on helping Bradford City in the push for promotion this season.

Elliott is the fifth signing of this January window for Derek Adams’ Bradford City as they look to close the four-point gap between them and the play-offs. He joins Jamie Walker, Dion Pereira, Matty Daly and Alex Bass who have all joined on loan deals until the end of the season.

The 6ft 4in striker signs on loan from Salford City and had scored six goals in 50 games for Salford, four of them coming this season.

Football League experience…

Elliott has plenty of Football League experience, making over 200 appearances across the three divisions. He has represented the likes of Rotherham United, Millwall, AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United in the past.

The former Leeds United academy graduate hasn’t been prolific during his career, but it is his experience that Adams will be counting on to propel them into a play-off spot.

Elliott has a previous League Two promotion on his footballing CV. In 2016, Elliott was part of the Wimbledon team that were promoted from League Two.

On signing for Bradford City, Elliott, who is former youth international for England said: “I am delighted to be here at a great club with a huge fanbase, and am just looking forward to getting the ball rolling and getting some games played.”

Bradford City face Crawley Town at Valley Parade this weekend. Elliott will be hoping to make an immediate impact for his new side and hopefully put himself in contention to find a new permanent home.