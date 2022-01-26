Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has confirmed that goalkeeper Sam Long is expected to go out on loan again, stating a deal could be done before this weekend.

Long, 19, is one of the Imps’ top young talents and has been in and around the first-team picture this season.

He has acted as Josh Griffiths’ deputy for much of the season, also spending time on loan away from Lincoln City with Gainsborough Trinity.

Prior to the January transfer, the Imps’ director of football Jez George confirmed the club were planning on finding Long a loan club in January and now, manager Appleton has issued an update.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Appleton confirmed that Long will be heading out on loan again.

He stated that the young shot-stopper could head out as early as before the weekend, with the club keen to see him get some regular game time at a decent level. Here’s what Appleton had to say on the matter:

“There’s a couple of options and we’ll know more by the end of the week.

“I’m expecting, by the weekend, for Sam to go out on loan somewhere at a good level.

“We want to give him an opportunity to get 15-20 games between now and the end of the season and then see where we’re at in the summer.”

Long’s first-team involvement

West Brom loanee Griffiths has been absent of late, opening the door for Long to get some senior action at Sincil Bank.

He started in the 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend, taking him to six first-team appearances for Appleton’s side so far this campaign. Long played in both FA Cup games against Bowers & Pitsea and Hartlepool United with West Brom denying Griffiths permission to play in the competition.

The youngster also started in between the sticks in three of Lincoln’s four EFL Trophy games, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Bradford City.